* Law firm has drawn down $75 mln on credit line - source
* Dewey negotiating with lenders - source
* Other firms have rejected Dewey merger proposals - sources
By Caroline Humer and Leigh Jones
NEW YORK, April 24 Law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf is
facing a deadline in less than a week to renegotiate terms of
its $100 million credit line with lenders as it scrambles to
stay afloat, a source familiar with the situation said on
Tuesday.
The firm, which has lost about 70 partners out of 300 since
the start of year, owes roughly $75 million to the bank group,
according to one source, who was not authorized to discuss the
situation publicly.
The negotiations are ongoing ahead of an April 30 deadline,
this person said. When the debt comes due, the lenders can ask
to be repaid, which could put the firm into default if it cannot
do so.
The bank group is led by JPMorgan Chase and includes Citi
Private Bank, Bank of America Corp and HSBC Holdings PLC, two
sources said. JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citi declined to
comment. HSBC was not immediately available.
Representatives for Dewey were not immediately available to
comment.
The details on the loan negotiations were initially
reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Sources told Reuters last week that Dewey, struggling with
high debt and departures of lawyers, has hired bankruptcy
attorney Albert Togut of law firm Togut Segal & Segal and is
working on its restructuring options.
Among options Dewey has considered is a prepackaged
bankruptcy and a merger with another law firm, one source said.
Last week, law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP said it had had
"preliminary discussions" relating to lawyers from Dewey, but
had reached no agreements.
A leader of a major law firm said his firm also met with
Dewey's management earlier this year to discuss a possible
merger, but the debt situation made such a deal untenable.
"It was just too complicated," said this person, who
declined to be identified so as not to jeopardize a relationship
with Dewey.
Three other law firms have been approached by Dewey but also
determined not to go ahead with a deal, a different source
familiar with those discussions said.
Last year, Dewey hired about 10 prominent attorneys, some of
whom were awarded salary guarantees. Since then, the firm has
been unable to pay many of its longer-term partners full
compensation, according to two partners who have left, Reuters
previously reported.
Dewey has used the bank loan for regular operations. In
addition, it issued a private placement of $125 million in bonds
in 2010, a rare liability for a law firm. The bonds start
maturing in 2013.
It is unclear whether that debt is secured or what the
collateral on the bank debt is, but typically a law-firm loan is
backed by a firm's receivables, industry experts said.
The status of those receivables is uncertain as partners
leave the firm.
"A partnership is only as good as the partners who are
there, and Dewey seems to be facing what is somewhat similar to
a run on a bank with its partners departing," said Stephen
Lubben, a law professor at Seton Hall University School of Law
and an expert on bankruptcy.