By Nate Raymond
May 1 New York law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf,
struggling with a debt crisis and criminal probe of its former
chairman, has "encouraged" its partners to seek new jobs, one
partner said, citing an internal memo.
The email, sent on Monday night, also said members of the
firm's executive committee and the four remaining members of the
office of the chairman had decided to remain in their positions
while seeking other opportunities, said the partner, who had
seen the email and asked not to be named because he was not
authorized to publicly discuss the matter.
But Martin Bienenstock, a member of the office of the
chairman, told Reuters in an email on Tuesday that it was
inaccurate to say that the memo encouraged partners to leave the
firm, which is in talks with "many potential merger partners."
"Rather, it (the memo) explained that the partners who do
not want to be part of a merger could look elsewhere," he said
in the e-mail. "This way they would not be otherwise inhibited
by duties to the partnership.
Dewey is in discussions with at least two other law firms
about a possible transaction, including Patton Boggs, another
person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Bienenstock also said the firm is not contemplating a
bankruptcy filing.
"If real property and equipment leases are assumed by other
firms or renegotiated, and the lenders realize on their accounts
receivable and inventory, there may be no need for judicial
intervention," he wrote.
Bienenstock did not respond to additional questions about
the memo. Dewey spokesman Duncan Miller said he did not have a
copy of Monday's memo, and declined to comment on it.
The memo came as Dewey scrambled to negotiate with its
lenders and continued discussions with firms about a potential
transaction.
Patton Boggs is exploring opportunities short of a full
merger, according to the source on Monday, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. SNR Denton on Monday declined to confirm
a report in The New York Times that it was also in talks about
acquiring Dewey lawyers.
Talks with rival firm Greenberg Traurig about a possible
transaction fell through, according to an internal e-mail sent
Sunday and reviewed by Reuters.
News of the memo, which was first reported by The New York
Times, followed discussions on Monday between Dewey and a bank
group led by JPMorgan Chase & Co as the law firm sought to avoid
defaulting on roughly $75 million in loans due Monday, a person
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
As of Monday evening, Dewey and its lenders had all but
completed a roughly two-week extension of the deadline, that
source said.
It was unclear early on Tuesday if the situation had
changed.
The firm disclosed on Friday that the Manhattan district
attorney's office had opened a criminal investigation into
"allegations of wrongdoing" by its former chairman, Steven
Davis.
Meanwhile, partner defections continued, bringing the total
to at least 92 since the start of the year.
Holland & Knight said on Tuesday that it had hired Stuart
Saft, a New York real estate partner at Dewey, and Goodwin
Procter announced it had hired Dewey lawyers Ilan Nissan and
Christian Nugent as private equity partners.
Cooley LLP also said Tuesday that it had hired Dewey partner
Lyle Roberts as a partner in its securities litigation practice
in Washington.