May 30 A New York federal judge on Thursday
approved a settlement that requires the insurer and former
chairman of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf to pay $19.5
million to resolve claims with a trustee that leaders mismanaged
the firm.
Dewey once employed more than 1,200 lawyers in 26 offices
worldwide, but last May it became the largest U.S. law firm to
file for bankruptcy. Its demise has been largely attributed to
compensation guarantees the firm made to a significant portion
of its partners.
The $19.5 million settlement resolves mismanagement claims
against leaders of the New York law firm including former
chairman Steve Davis. Davis has agreed to pay $511,145 and
Dewey's insurer XL Specialty Insurance Company has agreed to pay
$19 million to the firm's estate in exchange for a release from
future litigation.
The settlement says Davis denies any wrongdoing in his
managerial capacity and "maintains that he fulfilled his
fiduciary duties and at all times acted in what he reasonably
believed was in the best interest of Dewey".
As of April, the Manhattan district attorney's office was
investigating alleged financial improprieties by the firm's
former leaders, according to at least two sources with knowledge
of the matter. The sources declined to comment publicly because
they were not authorized to do so.
The settlement marks the latest recovery for Dewey's
creditors who claim they are owed hundreds of millions of
dollars in the wake of the firm's demise.
The $19.5 million will now go to satisfy Dewey's secured
lenders such as JP Morgan Chase & Co. and unsecured
creditors such as the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp. At least
65 percent of the settlement will go to satisfy JP Morgan, the
largest secured lender, which has funded Dewey's bankruptcy,
according to a lawyer who is involved in the bankruptcy.
The mismanagement settlement marks the second significant
recovery for creditors in Dewey's liquidation.
In October, Judge Glenn approved a $71.5 million settlement
between some 400 former Dewey partners and the firm's estate.
The deal required Dewey partners to pay portions of their
compensation, ranging between $5,000 and $3.5 million
individually, in exchange for a release from potential lawsuits
over the firm's debts.
A spokeswoman for XL Specialty Insurance Company did not
respond to a request for comment. Kevin Van Wart, a lawyer for
Davis, said on Thursday that Davis was pleased with the
settlement.