May 11 January 1909 - Three Harvard Law grads
form the Wall Street law firm Root, Clark & Bird that later
became Dewey Ballantine.
October 1919 - Arthur Ballantine, the first solicitor of the
Internal Revenue Service, joins the firm.
Oct. 7, 1929 - Randall LeBoeuf co-founds LeBoeuf & Winston
in Albany, New York.
1955 - Former New York governor and two-time GOP
presidential candidate Thomas Dewey joins Ballantine, Bushby,
Palmer & Wood.
1962 - Randall LeBoeuf hired to defend ConEd's "Storm King"
power generation project on the Hudson River; the case gives
rise to the Environmental Protection Act and helps establish the
firm's energy practice.
2000 - "The American Lawyer" reports that Dewey Ballantine
has fallen to 43rd place in its annual ranking of law firms by
revenue, down from 25th place in 1997.
2003 - Sports litigator Jeffrey Kessler joins Dewey
Ballantine from Weil, Gotshal & Manges. He supports compensation
guarantees and ultimately lands a $5.5 million a year contract,
according to the New York Times.
September 2006 - Dewey Ballantine and Orrick enter merger
talks, prompting at least 10 Dewey partner defections.
January 2007 - Merger talks between Dewey and Orrick are
called off, in part over Dewey's unfunded pension obligations.
Oct. 1, 2007 - Dewey Ballantine and LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene &
MacRae join to create Dewey & LeBoeuf, a deal spearheaded by
LeBoeuf's Steven Davis and Dewey's Morton Pierce.
December 2007 - Bankruptcy lawyer Martin Bienenstock joins
Dewey from Weil Gotshal with a reported pay guarantee of around
$6 million, according to "The Lawyer."
December 2007 - U.S. economic activity peaks, marking the
beginning of the Great Recession.
December 2008 - Dewey withholds pay from junior partners
because of profit shortfall in 2008, according to "The Lawyer."
July 2009 - Richard Climan, chair of Cooley's mergers and
acquisitions practice, moves to Dewey with a guarantee of $3.5
million a year, according to "The Recorder."
April 2010 - The firm raises $125 million in a bond offering
to refinance existing bank debt, an unusual move for a U.S. law
firm.
June 2011 - Dewey makes "The American Lawyer"'s "A List" of
the top 20 U.S. law firms and is named "Insurance Law Firm of
the Year" in Chambers USA Awards for Excellence.
June 2011 - Los Angeles Dodgers taps Dewey team, led by
Bruce Bennett, to handle the team's Chapter 11 bankruptcy
filing.
April 3, 2012 - "The American Lawyer" reports that it has to
revise Dewey's 2010 and 2011 financial results downward, based
on new information. Instead of reported revenues of $935 million
for 2011, the figure is $782 million, according to the
publication.
April 27, 2012 - Firm management circulates an email to
partners, saying the Manhattan district attorney's office is
investigating "allegations of wrongdoing" by former chairman
Steven Davis.
April 30, 2012 - An internal firm memo encourages partners
to look for new jobs.
May 4, 2012 - Dewey issues a WARN notice to employees,
advising them that the firm could close and that staff could be
terminated.