NEW YORK May 4 U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf on
Friday notified U.S. attorneys and staff of impending mass
layoffs, a source close to the firm said, the starkest sign yet
that the firm could be on the verge of collapse.
The firm issued the notification letters under federal and
New York statutes that require employers to notify workers of
mass layoffs in advance, according to the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
Dewey & LeBoeuf, once one of the biggest law firms in the
United States, has been struggling this year with high debt,
declining revenue and mass defections of its partners.