PARIS May 13 The Paris suburb of Asnieres ended
its legal battle with bailed-out municipal lender Dexia
over millions of euros of "toxic" loans on Monday,
agreeing to new terms after an eight-month repayment strike.
Dozens of towns and cities across France are fighting Dexia
over an estimated 11 billion euros ($14.27 billion) in risky
structured loans that went sour after the financial crisis,
saddling them with double-digit repayment rates and in some
cases pushing mayors to go on debtors' strikes.
The towns accuse Dexia of having missold them the loans,
which were indexed to everything from foreign currencies to U.S.
loans. The bank says it acted lawfully.
The conflict is an ongoing headache for the French
government, which along with Belgium and Luxembourg bailed Dexia
out with funding lifelines after a 2011 euro zone market panic
and moved to nationalise its municipal loan arm.
Some 9 billion euros in "toxic" Dexia loans are now held by
the French state.
Asnieres, which filed a lawsuit against Dexia last year and
went on debtor's strike after repayment rates on part of its 180
million euro debt load went as high as 14 percent, has now
dropped its suit after agreeing a new retroactive 2012 fixed
rate of 4.5 percent and a 4.8 percent rate from 2013.
"This deal will allow the town to fund its investments for
2013," Mayor Sebastien Pietrasanta's office said in a statement.
"In exchange, the town will forgo its civil and criminal
lawsuits against Dexia."
The new terms cover 21 million euros of loans, according to
the mayor's office, including 9 million euros in debt whose
repayment rates were linked to the U.S. dollar-Japanese yen
exchange rate.
A Dexia spokeswoman did not respond to a request for
comment.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Cowell)