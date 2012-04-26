By Simon Meads and Victoria Howley
| LONDON, April 26
LONDON, April 26 Buyout firms are vying with
Australia's Macquarie for Dexia's $1 billion asset
management arm, people familiar with the situation said, as the
state supported Franco-Belgian bank carves up operations
following a massive loss in 2011.
Private equity groups Advent International, Bain, CVC
, Permira and Warburg Pincus are among
those to have made offers for Dexia Asset Management, three
people said.
Australian bank and asset manager Macquarie also
bid for the business, the people said.
Bidders are waiting to hear whether they have been taken
into the second stage of the sale, which according to one person
could see the business fetch up to 750 million euros ($988
million)
The private equity groups and Macquarie declined to comment.
Dexia also declined to comment.
(Reporting by Simon Meads)