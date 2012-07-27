July 26 Two Chinese private equity funds are close to finalizing a deal to buy the asset management arm of Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia after offering more than 500 million euros ($615 million), the Financial Times reported.

Reuters reported in June that Dexia was seeking to sell its Dexia Asset Management unit for about 750 million euros. .

Dexia was forced to divest businesses after its state rescue last October by Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

One of China's largest private equity groups, Hony Capital, is teaming up with GCS Capital and the pair has been selected as the preferred bidder to buy the business, the Financial Times said, citing people familiar with the situation.

An agreement in principle was reached during talks in Paris on Wednesday, and was set to be signed next week. The funds had offered more than 500 million euros for the unit, the newspaper said.

Dexia and the two Chinese firms were not available for comment outside regular business hours. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin)