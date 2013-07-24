BRIEF-Home BancShares to buy Stonegate Bank
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
BRUSSELS, July 24 Stricken Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia said that it had ended the talks with GCS Capital to sell its asset management arm.
Dexia said in December than it had signed an agreement to sell Dexia Asset Management to GCS Capital for 380 million euros ($496 million).
Dexia said the decision did not affect its intention to sell the unit. The group was not immediately available to comment on why the sale talks had ended. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.