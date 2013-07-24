BRUSSELS, July 24 Stricken Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia said that it had ended the talks with GCS Capital to sell its asset management arm.

Dexia said in December than it had signed an agreement to sell Dexia Asset Management to GCS Capital for 380 million euros ($496 million).

Dexia said the decision did not affect its intention to sell the unit. The group was not immediately available to comment on why the sale talks had ended. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)