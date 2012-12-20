* Decision due on Dec. 28

* Dexia due to win approval - sources (Adds quotes, background)

BRUSSELS Dec 20 The European Commission, the EU's executive body, will give its verdict on the bailout of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia on Dec. 28, EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.

Belgium and France agreed last month to pump 5.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) into the lender and take almost full ownership.

That was a third state intervention following a 6.4 billion euro injection in 2008 and a break-up of the group agreed a year ago.

"In the next few days, my plan is to propose to the Commission that they adopt the ordered resolution plan for Dexia," Almunia told a news briefing, adding the Commission's decision would come on Dec. 28.

Dexia is set to win EU regulatory approval for its state rescue and overhaul including the sale of assets, two sources told Reuters at the end of last month. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton and Charlie Dunmore, editing by Ethan Bilby)