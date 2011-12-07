Luxembourg will pay about 100 million euros ($134 million) for a stake in Dexia's private banking arm as part of divestments deal agreed when the troubled lender was bailed out, a spokesman for the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

The Luxembourg stake will be 10 percent, implying that the unit, Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL), is worth around 1 billion euros, at the bottom end of a range of 1 billion to 1.7 billion euros estimated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Luxembourg is taking a minority stake in the division as part of a buyout by Qatar's royal family agreed when Dexia was bailed out in October.