BRUSSELS Jan 7 Dexia SA : * Share purchase agreement for the sale of its 40% stake in Popular Banca Privada with Banco Popular EspañOl * Popular Banca Privada provides private banking services in Spain * Transaction includes 100% of Dexia SA's shares in Popular Banca Privada * Transaction will be realized for firm price of 49,2 million euros * In signing this SPA, Dexia completes sale process set out in revised orderly resolution plan approved by EC