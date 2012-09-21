BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia will need a capital increase of between 175 million and 350 million euros ($227-453 million) before it can sell its Luxembourg arm, Belgian business daily De Tijd said on Friday.

That would see it demanding fresh funds from the states currently guaranteeing its borrowings - principally Belgium and France, and to a lesser extent Luxembourg.

Dexia, bailed out for a second time in three years last October, agreed in April to sell Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (Dexia BIL) for 730 million euros. A 90 percent stake will go to Precision Capital, owned by Qatar's al-Thani royal family, and the remaining 10 percent to Luxembourg.

Dexia declined to comment on Friday, but said last month it was likely to need to recapitalise its Luxembourg arm.

The need to recapitalise follows a decision to transfer Dexia BIL's bond portfolio to Dexia at December 2011 market prices. This contributed to a net loss of 1.9 billion euros for Dexia BIL in 2011.

This "legacy" portfolio sale by Dexia BIL had "severely affected its solvency", making it unlikely to meet the capital adequacy ratio promised for its sale, Dexia said last month.

Dexia undertook to maintain Dexia BIL's capital ratio at 9 percent at the time of the sale. This was due to be completed in the third quarter.

Given Dexia's own extensive losses - 11.6 billion euros in 2011 and 1.2 billion euros in the first six months of 2012 - a capital increase for Dexia BIL may force Dexia to seek funds itself.

($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)