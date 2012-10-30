BRUSSELS Oct 30 Bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia is set to receive 6 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in fresh capital from its state guarantors France and Belgium, Belgian daily Le Soir said on Tuesday.

Dexia would hold a board meeting on Nov. 7 to approve the new funds, the newspaper said on its website.

Dexia, which will publish third-quarter results on the morning of Nov. 8, said that negotiations were continuing with France and Belgium over its restructuring plans. It declined to comment on the size of funds the group required.

Chief Executive Karel De Boeck has said that the group is continuing to lose money and is working on raising capital, although did not know if this would be at the end of this year or the beginning of 2013.

The company received a 6 billion euro bailout from major shareholders including France and Belgium in October 2008, but three years later was rescued again by the two states.

The Belgian banking arm has been nationalised and the group has steadily sold off businesses, leaving it as little more than a portfolio of bonds and outstanding loans with its borrowings supported by state guarantees.

It is currently using some 73.7 billion euros of guarantees. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by David Cowell)