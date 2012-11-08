EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
BRUSSELS Nov 8 France and Belgium have agreed to pump 5.5 billion euros ($7.02 billion) into Dexia, the stricken lender the two states were forced to bail out a year ago, the Belgian finance ministry said on Thursday.
Belgium will inject 2.915 billion euros, or 53 percent of the amount, with France providing the remaining 2.585 billion euros, the ministry said in a statement.
As part of the deal, the two governments have also agreed to readjust the division of guarantees to cover Dexia's borrowings. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has