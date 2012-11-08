BRUSSELS Nov 8 France and Belgium have agreed to pump 5.5 billion euros ($7.02 billion) into Dexia, the stricken lender the two states were forced to bail out a year ago, the Belgian finance ministry said on Thursday.

Belgium will inject 2.915 billion euros, or 53 percent of the amount, with France providing the remaining 2.585 billion euros, the ministry said in a statement.

As part of the deal, the two governments have also agreed to readjust the division of guarantees to cover Dexia's borrowings. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)