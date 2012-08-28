BRUSSELS Aug 28 France must take over the French public lending arm of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia as soon as possible, Belgium's Finance Minister said on Tuesday, adding his French counterpart had promised to do so by the end of the year.

As part of Dexia's rescue last October, its second state bailout in three years, French state-bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) and La Banque Postale, the banking arm of the French postal service, were to sort out a deal for financing of French local authorities.

The deal, including CDC's backing of the public financing unit Dexia Municipal Agency (DMA) was to have cut Dexia's short-term funding by almost 10 billion euros, Dexia said at the time.

"It's crucial for us that France lives up to its commitments given in October 2011, which primarily concern the liquidity position of Dexia holding," Steven Vanackere told a parliamentary committee.

Vanackere said he had spoken intensively with French counterpart Pierre Moscovici over the past weeks and months and received an assurance that DMA would be dealt with by the end of the year.

"That could be ambitious, that's up to him, but for Belgium it's a key part of the whole," Vanackere said.

Dexia's losses and the likelihood that it will have to pump money into its Luxembourg arm before a sale has raised the prospect that Dexia itself could demand further money from the Belgian and French governments.

Vanackere said it did not make sense to talk of a possible capital increase until the DMA chapter had closed, a step that would cut Dexia's liquidity requirements by 12 billion euros.

"If there is a necessity with regard to the capital requirements I will hear it officially from the regulator but so far that's not the case," he said.

If Dexia did need fresh money, it would call upon the three states guaranteeing up to 55 billion euros of its borrowings, with Belgium underwriting 60.5 percent, France 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent. Those guarantees could rise to as much as 90 billion euros. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)