BRUSSELS Aug 28 France must take over the
French public lending arm of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia
as soon as possible, Belgium's Finance Minister said
on Tuesday, adding his French counterpart had promised to do so
by the end of the year.
As part of Dexia's rescue last October, its second state
bailout in three years, French state-bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC) and La Banque Postale, the banking arm of
the French postal service, were to sort out a deal for financing
of French local authorities.
The deal, including CDC's backing of the public financing
unit Dexia Municipal Agency (DMA) was to have cut Dexia's
short-term funding by almost 10 billion euros, Dexia said at the
time.
"It's crucial for us that France lives up to its commitments
given in October 2011, which primarily concern the liquidity
position of Dexia holding," Steven Vanackere told a
parliamentary committee.
Vanackere said he had spoken intensively with French
counterpart Pierre Moscovici over the past weeks and months and
received an assurance that DMA would be dealt with by the end of
the year.
"That could be ambitious, that's up to him, but for Belgium
it's a key part of the whole," Vanackere said.
Dexia's losses and the likelihood that it will have to pump
money into its Luxembourg arm before a sale has raised the
prospect that Dexia itself could demand further money from the
Belgian and French governments.
Vanackere said it did not make sense to talk of a possible
capital increase until the DMA chapter had closed, a step that
would cut Dexia's liquidity requirements by 12 billion euros.
"If there is a necessity with regard to the capital
requirements I will hear it officially from the regulator but so
far that's not the case," he said.
If Dexia did need fresh money, it would call upon the three
states guaranteeing up to 55 billion euros of its borrowings,
with Belgium underwriting 60.5 percent, France 36.5 percent and
Luxembourg 3 percent. Those guarantees could rise to as much as
90 billion euros.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Philip
Blenkinsop; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)