BRUSSELS May 8 The former chief executive of
financial group Fortis Karel De Boeck will be the new CEO of
bailed-out bank Dexia, Belgian pensions minister
Vincent Van Quickenborne said.
Van Quickenborne said that there was an agreement within the
Belgian government to nominate De Boeck to the board of
directors and appoint him as the CEO before the end of June, his
spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
De Boeck took over as the head of Fortis at the height of the
credit crunch in late 2008, after it had been rescued and
partially sold to French group BNP Paribas.
Dexia was rescued for a second time last October, with
Belgium nationalising its Belgian retail banking operations and
assets steadily being sold off.
Dexia suffered a net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.3
billion) in 2011, cutting core shareholders' equity to 7.6
billion at the end of December.
