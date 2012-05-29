PARIS May 29 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia
expects to receive firm offers for its asset
management arm by mid-June and select a buyer before July, Chief
Executive Pierre Mariani told Les Echos newspaper in an
interview.
Dexia Asset Management, which has centres in Brussels,
Luxembourg, Paris and Sydney and ended 2011 with 78 billion
euros ($98 billion) of assets under management, had attracted 40
expressions of interest and some 20 non-binding offers, he said.
Among the final six contenders selected to compete for the
business, there were no European bidders, Mariani told the
paper, adding that the asset disposal programme announced in
October had been carried out in record time.
"All that remains is to choose the buyer" for Dexia AM, the
CEO told Les Echos.
Crippled by the euro zone debt crisis, Dexia was bailed out
last October by France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and its assets
are being sold. It is set to be left as a portfolio of bonds and
loans in run-off.
Les Echos added that France and Belgium had agreed to ask
Brussels to allow them to extend temporary support of 55 billion
euros for Dexia until September while they wait for the EU
Commission to give its green light for 90 billion euros of state
guarantees negotiated for Dexia last year.
"If the markets continue to slide, we have to have
sufficient room for manoeuvre," Mariani added.
($1 = 0.7976 euros)
