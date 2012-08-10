* Troubled bank vulnerable to financial markets
* Coene reportedly said in April that recap not urgent
(Adds further details, background)
BRUSSELS Aug 10 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia
may have to be recapitalised quickly if financial
market conditions worsen, Belgium's central bank governor Luc
Coene told a newspaper in an interview extract published on
Friday.
The troubled lender became the first victim of the euro zone
debt crisis when it was rescued last year by Belgium, France and
Luxembourg as its strategy of borrowing short term and lending
out long term came unstuck.
Over the past few months, the euro zone debt crisis has
intensified, pushing up borrowing costs and stifling growth in
the currency bloc, with overall output expected to have declined
quarterly by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, according to 55
economists polled by Reuters.
In June, Belgium, France and Luxembourg agreed to increase
their aid to Dexia, a lender to municipalities, by raising their
guarantees to 55 billion euros ($67.70 billion) from 45 billion
euros originally provided to cover Dexia's funding.
"Dexia is extremely vulnerable to all movements in financial
markets," Coene, who also sits on the European Central Bank's
governing council, told Belgian newspaper L'Echo in a excerpt
from an interview published on its website.
"If market conditions do not allow Dexia to reduce its
losses, it will definitely need to be recapitalised - and
relatively quickly," Coene said.
According to Belgian lawmakers, Coene told a parliamentary
committee in April that the bank may need fresh capital at some
point, but was not in urgent need of funds to stay afloat.
($1=0.8124 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton Editing By Sebastian Moffett and
Mike Nesbit)