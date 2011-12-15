BRUSSELS Dec 15 Ratings agency Moody's
has cut the credit rating of Dexia's French division
Dexia Credit Local by one notch, saying it is worried about the
comprehensiveness of the funding guarantee scheme provided to
the division.
It cut its rating on the unit from A3to Baa1, three notches
above junk status, and said it could cut the rating again.
In October, Belgium, France and Luxembourg agreed to
guarantee the bond funding raised by the division for the next
10 years, up to 90 billion euros ($116.6
billion).
Moody's also cut its rating on Dexia's private banking
operation Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) from A3 to
Baa1.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)