BRUSSELS, April 3 The European Commission said
on Tuesday it had opened an in-depth investigation to determine
whether sale of the Luxembourg arm of Franco-Belgian lender
Dexia was appropriately conducted and did not include
state aid.
Qatar and Luxembourg have agreed to buy bailed-out Dexia's
private and retail banking arm there, Banque Internationale
Luxembourg (BIL), for 730 million euros ($971 million).
Qatar's al-Thani royal family is to acquire 90 percent of
Banque Internationale Luxembourg (BIL) via their Precision
Capital investment group, with the Luxembourg state taking the
remaining 10 percent.
"Given that the proposed sale is the result of exclusive
negotiations with one private investor and that the Commission
does not have enough information on the valuation of the
carved-out businesses at this stage, the Commission has opened
an in-depth investigation to assess whether the price of the
transaction is market conform," the Commission said in a
statement.
