BRUSSELS, July 31 The European Commission has taken no decision yet on whether or not to approve a plan to dismantle stricken bank Dexia's French activities.

"Just to be absolutely clear, no decision on Dexia has been taken today and no decision was taken yesterday either, but discussions have made progress over the past days," a spokesman for the European Commission said during a regular press briefing.

Dexia has submitted a plan to the European Commission seeking approval for guarantees from Belgium, France and Luxembourg of up to 90 billion euros, over which the Comission has expressed its doubts. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)