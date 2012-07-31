BRUSSELS, July 31 The European Commission has
taken no decision yet on whether or not to approve a plan to
dismantle stricken bank Dexia's French activities.
"Just to be absolutely clear, no decision on Dexia has been
taken today and no decision was taken yesterday either, but
discussions have made progress over the past days," a spokesman
for the European Commission said during a regular press
briefing.
Dexia has submitted a plan to the European Commission
seeking approval for guarantees from Belgium, France and
Luxembourg of up to 90 billion euros, over which the Comission
has expressed its doubts.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)