BRUSSELS Feb 23 German lender BayernLB
has yet to present an acceptable plan to sell assets
and revamp its business model to comply with EU state aid rules
more than three years after its bailout, the EU's competition
chief said on Friday.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has so far
ordered more than 40 banks that received aid across the
27-country European Union to shed assets, stop paying dividends
and halt acquisitions to ensure they do not have an unfair
advantage.
BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 due to risky investments
in the financial crisis, forcing its state owners, the state of
Bavaria and the Association of Bavarian Savings Banks, to pump
in billions of euros.
German authorities have been haggling with EU regulators
since they rejected a restructuring plan presented in April
2009.
"We also have unfinished business, among other cases, with
some Spanish savings banks and with BayernLB, the last of the
German landesbanks that still has to agree on its
restructuring," Almunia told a Centre for European Policy
Studies conference.
Almunia, who has already cleared overhaul plans from other
German lenders such as WestLB and Commerzbank
, said he was talking to a total of 23 banks on their
restructuring.
"We can no longer afford zombie banks as we struggle to
generate growth and at a time when many EU governments are
asking the people to tighten their belts," he said.
($1 = 0.7511 euro)
