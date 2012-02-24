BRUSSELS Feb 23 German lender BayernLB has yet to present an acceptable plan to sell assets and revamp its business model to comply with EU state aid rules more than three years after its bailout, the EU's competition chief said on Friday.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has so far ordered more than 40 banks that received aid across the 27-country European Union to shed assets, stop paying dividends and halt acquisitions to ensure they do not have an unfair advantage.

BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 due to risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its state owners, the state of Bavaria and the Association of Bavarian Savings Banks, to pump in billions of euros.

German authorities have been haggling with EU regulators since they rejected a restructuring plan presented in April 2009.

"We also have unfinished business, among other cases, with some Spanish savings banks and with BayernLB, the last of the German landesbanks that still has to agree on its restructuring," Almunia told a Centre for European Policy Studies conference.

Almunia, who has already cleared overhaul plans from other German lenders such as WestLB and Commerzbank , said he was talking to a total of 23 banks on their restructuring.

"We can no longer afford zombie banks as we struggle to generate growth and at a time when many EU governments are asking the people to tighten their belts," he said. ($1 = 0.7511 euro) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop, Rex Merrifield and Will Waterman)