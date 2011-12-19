BRUSSELS Dec 19 EU competition regulators are set this week to approve a 45-billion-euro ($58.71 billion) temporary financing lifeline for bailed out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia from Belgium, France and Luxembourg, a person close to the matter said on Monday.

The three states intervened for the second time in three years in October, agreeing earlier this month a deal to cover Dexia's short-term financing needs until the end of May 2012.

"The European Commmission is preparing a decision which is expected to be announced this Thursday," the person said.

The temporary guarantee agreement will cover financial contracts and securities with a maturity of three years or less.

In return, Dexia, once the world's largest municipal lender, will provide the states with collateral for some of the guaranteed obligations issued, a fee of 225 million euros and monthly fees based on the outstanding amount of guaranteed debt.

Dexia was bailed out in October, the three governments agreeing to provide 90 billion euros of guarantees to cover its borrowings. However, there is still no final decision on this longer-term rescue plan.

The Commission typically requires bailed-out banks to pare down their operations, focus on core activity and refrain from any acquisitions in return for approving state aid. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)