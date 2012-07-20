PARIS, July 20 France made a concession on the terms of its purchase of Dexia's French lending arm Dexia Municipal Agency (DMA) aimed at speeding up the European Commission's approval of aid for the bailed-out Franco-Belgian group, daily Les Echos said on Friday.

A new scheme emerged in recent weeks to sever all shareholding ties between the Franco-Belgian group and the new bank, whose loans will be distributed by a company 65 percent owned by Banque Postale and 35 percent by French state bank CDC, the paper said, citing a source close to the matter.

Dexia, Banque Postale and CDC declined to comment.

Under the initial scheme, Dexia was to retain a 31.67 percent stake in the new bank, with the balance split between the French state, CDC and Banque Postale.

This meant the new bank would have continued to benefit from the expertise of Dexia's teams and IT services, which was not compatible with state aid rules, the paper said.

In May, the European Commission expressed doubt about whether Dexia's plan to receive state guarantees at minimal cost was compatible with state aid rules.

Last month France, Belgium and Luxembourg raised their guarantees to 55 billion euros ($67.44 billion) from 45 billion originaly provided to cover Dexia's funding since it became the first banking victim of the euro zone debt crisis in October and ensure its survival.

At the time of Dexia's rescue, the three governments agreed to provide up to 90 billion euros of guarantees for 10 years. Belgium would provide 60.5 percent of this total, France 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Cowell)