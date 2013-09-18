BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 18 FinEx Capital, part of the investment management firm FinEx Group, said it had made an offer to buy all of Dexia Asset Management, part of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia.
Dexia had agreed to sell the asset management arm to GCS Capital for 380 million euros ($507 million), but that deal fell through in July.
Simon Luhr, CEO of FinEx Capital Management LLP, said his firm had been looking to buy an asset manager to add scale to its platform before its planned expansion into Asia, and had followed the Dexia situation "for some time". ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in