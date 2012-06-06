BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties announces May sales data
* For month ended May 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was rmb3,995 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 6 EU competition regulators temporaraily approved on Thursday an extra 10 billion euros ($12.50 billion) of funding guarantees for Dexia and said they would widen a probe to include this new state aid granted to the Franco-Belgian banking group.
The European Commission said its approval was valid until Sept. 30 and that it had doubts that the extra funding guarantee comply with EU state aid rules.
"(The Commission) will take a final decision on its compatibility with EU state aid rules when it has finalised its assessment of Dexia's resolution plan," the EU executive said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Ben Deighton)
* For month ended May 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was rmb3,995 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15