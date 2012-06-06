* Dexia funding guarantees to be raised to 55 bln euros

BRUSSELS, June 6 Belgium, France and Luxembourg have agreed to increase their aid to banking group Dexia , risking more public money to guarantee its funding and ensure its survival.

The three will raise their guarantees to 55 billion euros ($68.6 billion) from 45 billion euros originally provided to cover Dexia's funding since it became the first banking victim of the euro zone debt crisis last October.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had received a request from the three countries to increase the amount. It would typically give a response within a week.

The Commission last week approved an extension of Dexia's guarantees until the end of September, although expressed doubt that bank's aim of receiving them at minimal cost was compatible with state aid rules.

Dexia has pleaded for larger guarantees to stay afloat, something Belgium has been reluctant to agree. Belgium has not wanted to increase its exposure and hoped to persuade France to take on a larger share of the burden.

Belgian Finance Minister Steven Vanackere told Belgian public broadcaster VRT on Wednesday morning the three states had agreed to make a new request to the European Commission concerning Dexia, without giving further details.

Belgium appears to have relented after receiving assurances from France to speed up the purchase of Dexia's French public lending arm Dexia Municipal Agency (DMA) by the French state, French state bank CDC and La Banque Postale. This would cut Dexia's balance sheet and its funding needs.

Dexia declined to comment.

At the time of Dexia's rescue, the three governments agreed to provide up to 90 billion euros of guarantees for 10 years. Belgium would provide 60.5 percent of this total, France 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent.

Guarantees covering half that amount were put in place temporarily while the Commission reviewed Dexia's aid and break-up plan.

Dexia is currently using 44.76 billion euros of state guarantees, according to the Belgian central bank.

Dexia has to pay fees in return for the guarantees, which are a vital revenue top-up for governments at a time of budget tightness, particularly for Belgium.

But Dexia has repeatedly said it cannot afford the fees and that it should be treated as a special case - more a "bad bank" rather than a bank competing for new business.

Dexia's rescue and break-up, which included Belgium's nationalisation of its Belgian retail banking arm, will shrink the group down to just an entity holding loans and bonds.

The bank is already in exclusive talks with Russia's Sberbank to sell its Turkish banking subsidiary DenizBank .

It also needs to find a buyer for its asset management arm, and a number of suitors are circling.