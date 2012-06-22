BRUSSELS, June 22 The situation at bailed-out
Franco-Belgian lender Dexia is under control, with 55
billion euros ($69 billion)of state guarantees sufficient to
cover its funding requirements, Belgian central bank governor
Luc Coene said on Friday.
Dexia has submitted a plan to the European Commission
seeking approval for guarantees from Belgium, France and
Luxembourg of up to 90 billion euros, over which the Comission
has expressed its doubts.
"The discussions are fully under way and I don't think these
will be resolved in the short term as it is a very technical,
complex matter," Coene told a news conference.
"The situation is under control... It has enough to fulfil
all its financing requirements. It will be more in the last
quarter of the year that we will need more clarity as to what
the Commission thinks."
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)