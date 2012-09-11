PARIS, Sept 11 Franco-Belgian lender Dexia
plans to ask Brussels for a four-month extension to
its temporary state guarantee worth 55 billion euros ($70.32
billion) until January, Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday
without identifying its sources.
The bank had until the end of the month to use the public
guarantee but needs more time to wrap up its restructuring
package which will be submitted for approval to the European
Commission, the paper said.
European Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Saturday that
he favoured extending a temporary authorisation for state aid
for the stricken bank beyond a Sept.30. deadline.
"But the most important thing is to advance on a final,
structural solution about the future of the Dexia group," he
said.
Last year, the European Commission had approved a
cross-border rescue plan which involved a financing guarantee
totalling 90 billion euros, 60.5 percent of which was provided
by Belgium, 36.5 percent by France and 3 percent by Luxembourg.
In June, the bank's refinancing guarantee had been increased
by 10 billion to 55 billion euros.
($1=0.7821 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Mike Nesbit)