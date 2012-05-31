BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
BRUSSELS May 31 The European Commission said on Thursday it had approved a four-month extension of temporary state guarantees to Franco-Belgian Dexia and extended its investigation into the aid and break-up plan of the bailed-out group.
France, Belgium and Luxembourg have provided up to 45 billion euros ($55.8 billion) of guarantees to cover Dexia's funding since its rescue in October.
The EU's approval was to run until Thursday, but the extension will run until the end of September. ($1 = 0.8069 euros)
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.