PARIS May 9 Belgium is hoping to convince France to take on more of the 90 billion euros ($117 billion) in guarantees granted to bailed-out bank Dexia last year, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Wednesday without citing sources.

Under an initial system of guarantees negotiated in October, Belgium took on 60.5 percent of the tab, France assumed 36.5 percent, and Luxembourg 3 percent.

But Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo is hoping to convince incoming French President Francois Hollande to agree to something closer to a 50-50 split, the paper said.

Di Rupo is counting on his friendly ties with the camp of fellow Socialist Hollande to help make his case, the paper said.

Belgian Pensions Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said on Tuesday that the former chief executive of financial group Fortis, Karel De Boeck, would be the new CEO of Dexia, replacing current CEO Pierre Mariani.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dexia said it had suffered a 431 million-euro first-quarter loss, largely because of fees to cover state guarantees of the writedowns. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Will Waterman)