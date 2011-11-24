BRUSSELS Nov 24 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia
is accessing emergency liquidity facilities in
Belgium, France, Spain and Italy, a banking source said on
Thursday, underlining the difficulties the bank is having in
tapping funds.
The source said the bank was making use of the emergency
assistance facility of the Belgian central bank as well as
"national central banks in France, in Spain, in Italy", where it
has units.
Dexia and Belgium's central bank both declined to comment.
The source added that Dexia would try to get money from the
markets again once a 90 billion euro ($120.16 billion) guarantee
scheme agreed in October by France, Belgium and Luxembourg is
finalised.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
