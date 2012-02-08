PARIS Feb 8 French authorities are stepping up efforts to bridge a yawning gap in municipal funding needs caused by the collapse of lender Dexia.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to hold a conference on Friday dedicated to municipal finance, as a shortfall estimated at some 10 billion euros ($13.25 billion) looms as one more obstacle to his uphill re-election battle.

That will come a day after France's postal bank, seen as a key player in a plan to create a successor to Dexia's municipal lending unit, holds a board meeting on municipal funding.

Although neither event is explicitly about Dexia, the bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender's municipal finance unit lies at the heart of any solution to the funding squeeze faced by hundreds of French towns, cities and regions that had long relied on Dexia for loans.

For Sarkozy, France's municipal funding crisis is one more potential headache after the country lost its triple-A sovereign credit rating from Standard and Poor's and grapples with near 10 percent unemployment.

Friday's conference will among other things address the role of French state bank Caisse des Depots in municipal finance, Philippe Richert, minister in charge of local authorities, said in response to questions in parliament.

Caisse des Depots is Dexia's single largest shareholder after leading a previous rescue in 2008. Its supervisory board is to meet on Wednesday to discuss Dexma, the bond issuance unit of Dexia Credit Local, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Some members of that board were sceptical about an earlier rescue plan for Dexma that Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) would have led, exposing it to potential losses on the lender's existing portfolio, valued at about 80 billion euros.

A new plan calls for the French government to take a 25-33 percent stake in the unit, with CDC and Banque Postale acquiring the rest.

CDC and Banque Postale would also create a long-term replacement for Dexia Credit Local via a new public bank dedicated to municipal lending which would begin operations in mid-2012.

The potential impact of the municipal funding shortfall was driven home on Wednesday by France's largest listed construction and concessions company, Vinci, whose chief executive said orders could lag in the months it takes to establish the new bank. ($1=0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Julien Ponthus; Additional reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Christian Plumb)