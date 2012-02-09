PARIS Feb 9 France and state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations will each take 31 percent stakes in the municipal finance unit of bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia as part of a bid to plug a looming funding gap for French towns and cities, according to reports.

The agreement comes after CDC's oversight board met on Wednesday and ahead of a conference called by French President Nicolas Sarkozy on the funding needs of the country's cash-strapped local governments.

CDC and Dexia could not be reached for comment.

In another sign of intensifying efforts to restore the flow of municipal lending, French postal bank Banque Postale -- due to lead a new public bank that would replace Dexia Credit Local -- is holding an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday.

Before the government rescue of Dexia, which is being broken up, Dexia Credit Local was the dominant French municipal lender, with its Dexma unit financing loans, in part, by issuing bonds.

Dexma has 80 billion euros ($106 billion) in loans on its balance sheet. Fears that some could prove toxic have made CDC officials baulk at an earlier plan under which the bank would have become the unit's main shareholder.

CDC, also the largest single shareholder in Dexia, and the French state will thus each take 31 percent stakes in Dexma with Banque Postale taking a small stake and most of the rest staying with Dexia itself.

In a second stage of the rescue effort, aimed at assuring that loans start flowing again, Banque Postale would take a 65 percent stake in a new public bank for municipal funding with CDC taking the other 35 percent, according to reports.

Dexia Credit Local has estimated that French localities' borrowing needs could exceed what the market was able to provide by about 10 billion euros. Other French banks under regulatory pressure to bolster capital have been reluctant to take Dexia's place.

For Sarkozy, who faces an uphill re-election battle, France's municipal funding crisis is one more potential headache after the country lost its triple-A sovereign credit rating from Standard and Poor's and grapples with near 10 percent unemployment. ($1 = 0.7545 euro) (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Christian Plumb)