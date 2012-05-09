(Adds details, background)

* Q1 net loss 431 mln euros

* State guarantees on borrowings cost 128 mln euros

* Takes hits from French loans arm, Kommunalkredit Austria

BRUSSELS, May 9 Bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia suffered a 431 million euro ($560.1 million) loss in the first quarter largely because of fees to cover state guarantees of its borrowings and writedowns.

The bank, rescued for a second time in three years last October, said the guarantees had cost it 128 million euros and it had taken an impairment of 145 million euros on its involvement in Kommunalkredit Austria.

It had also recorded a 102 million euro hit to reflect the fair value of Dexia Municipal Agency, set to be sold to the French government and state banks.

Dexia has submitted a restructuring plan to the European Commission that will essentially see it stripped down to a holding of outstanding loans and bonds with guarantees from Belgium, France and Luxembourg to cover its borrowings.

Dexia has already seen Belgium nationalise its Belgian retail banking operations and agreed to sell further assets, including Luxembourg-based private bank Dexia BIL and its 50 percent stake in its fund services joint venture with Royal Bank of Canada . ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)