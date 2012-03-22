BRUSSELS, March 22 Bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia is seeking European Commission approval to pay only a minimal fee for state guarantees of up to 90 billion euros ($119 billion), Belgian newspaper De Standaard said on Thursday.

France, Belgium and Luxembourg submitted a restructuring plan for Dexia to the European Commission on Wednesday, a key part of which are the guarantees they have offered to cover Dexia's borrowings for the next decade.

De Standaard said Dexia was proposing the fee for such support should be just 0.05 percent, 10 times lower than the rate generally applied when it first received state guarantees in 2008.

Dexia, which declined to comment on the report, has said its survival relies on EU approval of these state guarantees.

For Belgium, which is liable for 60.5 percent of the guarantees, a reduced fee could leave it with budgetary problems as it might receive just 27 million euros per year from Dexia, instead of a fee at least 10 times as large.

The European Commission approved in December temporary guarantees for up to 45 billion euros for financing of up to three years.

However, it said at the time it had doubts about whether the guarantee mechanism was compatible with its "single market" rules, especially because the new aid comes on top of the aid that it previously approved.

Under the temporary agreement, which expires on May 31, Dexia is liable to pay a fee of 120 basis points for issues with maturities of under three months or more than 12, or 50 basis points for issues of between three and 12 months.

It is also liable to pay the states a commitment fee of 225 million euros.

Dexia has already used up 41 billion euros under this deal and still has 21.6 billion euros of guaranteed liabilities under the 2008 agreement, although the latter is down from almost 96 billion euros in May 2009.

($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)