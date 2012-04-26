(Updates with comments from finance ministry, others at
meeting)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, April 26 Bailed out Franco-Belgian
bank Dexia SA may need fresh capital at some point,
but is not in urgent need of funds to stay afloat, Belgium's
central bank governor told a parliamentary committee, according
to lawmakers.
Bank governor Luc Coene spoke on Wednesday to a hearing of
the finance committee, some of which was held behind closed
doors.
"He said Dexia needs to be recapitalised," member of
parliament Jean-Marie Dedecker told Reuters by telephone on
Thursday. Dedecker said Coene had not specified how much money
Dexia would need, but had said it needed capital as soon as
possible.
However, a number of other lawmakers who attended the
hearing said Coene had expressed the view it would cost less to
provide Dexia with funds than to let it go bankrupt and be left
paying out guarantees on its borrowing.
"The view was really that Dexia might need money, but
eventually rather than now," one lawmaker said.
Belgium's finance ministry said the central bank, which
regulates banks, had not asked for a recapitalisation of Dexia
and talks with the European Commission over Dexia's rescue plan
had only just begun.
The central bank confirmed Coene was at the committee, but
could not confirm what he had said. Dexia declined to comment.
Dexia was rescued for a second time last October, with
Belgium nationalising its Belgian retail banking operations and
assets steadily being sold off. It is set to become a holding of
bonds with state guarantees covering its borrowing.
Dexia suffered a net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.3
billion) in 2011, cutting core shareholders' equity to 7.6
billion at the end of December.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
