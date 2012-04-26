(Updates with comments from finance ministry, others at meeting)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, April 26 Bailed out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia SA may need fresh capital at some point, but is not in urgent need of funds to stay afloat, Belgium's central bank governor told a parliamentary committee, according to lawmakers.

Bank governor Luc Coene spoke on Wednesday to a hearing of the finance committee, some of which was held behind closed doors.

"He said Dexia needs to be recapitalised," member of parliament Jean-Marie Dedecker told Reuters by telephone on Thursday. Dedecker said Coene had not specified how much money Dexia would need, but had said it needed capital as soon as possible.

However, a number of other lawmakers who attended the hearing said Coene had expressed the view it would cost less to provide Dexia with funds than to let it go bankrupt and be left paying out guarantees on its borrowing.

"The view was really that Dexia might need money, but eventually rather than now," one lawmaker said.

Belgium's finance ministry said the central bank, which regulates banks, had not asked for a recapitalisation of Dexia and talks with the European Commission over Dexia's rescue plan had only just begun.

The central bank confirmed Coene was at the committee, but could not confirm what he had said. Dexia declined to comment.

Dexia was rescued for a second time last October, with Belgium nationalising its Belgian retail banking operations and assets steadily being sold off. It is set to become a holding of bonds with state guarantees covering its borrowing.

Dexia suffered a net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.3 billion) in 2011, cutting core shareholders' equity to 7.6 billion at the end of December. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)