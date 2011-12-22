BRIEF-Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares, changes name to Carmila - Euronext
* MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY SA, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA
PARIS Dec 22 Bailed-out bank Dexia's local government lending arm is to raise 4.2 billion euros ($5.49 billion) in capital as part of the break-up of the Franco-Belgian group, Dexia said on Thursday.
The capital increase of Dexia Credit Local was approved by shareholders after it was announced earlier this year, Dexia said in a statement. The funds will come from a mix of subordinated bonds and cash proceeds from asset sales.
"With the worsening of the financial and economic environment, the strong volatility of assets' market prices made a recapitalisation of Dexia Credit Local necessary," it said. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.