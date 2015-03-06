BERLIN, March 6 Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland said on Friday it had 395 million euros ($429 million) of nominal claims against "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution, the wind-down unit set up for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria's assets.

Dexia is considering taking legal action against Austria's financial watchdog (FMA), which took control of Heta on March 1 and halted payments on more than 11 billion euros worth of debt.

It was the second big intervention by Austrian authorities, which last year imposed losses on some junior creditors of Hypo despite guarantees from its home province of Carinthia in a controversial move now under court review.

Berlin-based Dexia said its claims were collateralised by a guarantee from the Austrian state of Kaernten. Dexia said it would make an allowance for its claims during the first quarter, without specifying its size.

