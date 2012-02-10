(Adds additional details, background)

PARIS Feb 10 The boards of Dexia and French state-owned postal service La Poste have reached an agreement in principle on a plan to support Dexma, the bailed-out lender's municipal finance unit, sources close to the matter told Reuters Friday.

The French government and state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) plan to each take a stake of roughly 32 percent in Dexma. [ID: nL5E8D9569]

The government takeover, which would also involve La Poste's postal bank buying slightly less than 5 percent in Dexia Credit Local (DCL), is part of a bid to plug a funding gap for French towns, cities and other public entities estimated at between 10 billion euros ($13.3 billion) and 12 billion.

Earlier on Friday French Prime Minister Francois Fillon announced that the government would make 2 to 5 billion euros in loans available through the CDC to ease the municipal financing credit crunch, caused by Dexia's near collapse last fall.

Although France, Belgium and Luxembourg bailed out the former No. 1 lender to French towns and cities in October, its DCL unit has been virtually frozen since then as has its Dexma unit, which had financed the loans in part by issuing bonds.

Fillon said the government funds were being made available as a stopgap measure before the creation of a new public bank -- to be created by France's Banque Postale in partnership with CDC -- in the coming months. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)