PARIS Feb 10 The boards of Dexia and French state-owned postal service La Poste have reached an agreement in principle on a plan to support Dexma, the bailed-out lender's municipal finance unit, sources close to the matter told Reuters Friday.

The French government and state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) plan to each take a stake of roughly 32 percent in Dexma.

The government takeover, which would also involve La Poste's postal bank buying slightly less than 5 percent in Dexia Credit Local (DCL), is part of a bid to plug a funding gap for French towns, cities and other public entities estimated at between 10 billion euros ($13.3 billion) and 12 billion. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)