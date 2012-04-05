BRUSSELS, April 5 The Luxembourg arm of
Franco-Belgian lender Dexia, which is in the process
of being sold to a Qatari investment fund, said on Thursday it
made a net loss last year of 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion)
due to its bond portfolio.
Banque Internationale Luxembourg (BIL) said it transferred
its bond portfolio to Dexia at Dec 2011 market prices, which
contributed to the loss.
It also had to sell stakes in units such as Dexia Asset
Management Luxembourg and RBC Dexia Investor Services.
BIL said that after the sales it had a Common Equity Tier 1
capital adequacy ratio of 9 percent of assets under Basel III
and 12 percent under Basel II banking industry standards.
Qatar and Luxembourg agreed to buy BIL for 730 million euros
($971 million), with a 90 percent stake going to Precision
Capital, owned by the Qatar's al-Thani royal family, and the
remaining 10 percent to Luxembourg.
The European Commission said on Tuesday it had opened an
in-depth investigation to determine whether the sale of unit was
appropriately conducted and did not include state aid.
($1=0.7623 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Sinner in Luxembourg; Writing by
Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Editing by Greg Mahlich)