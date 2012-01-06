* Says conditions under which deal was set no longer valid

* "Discussions underway" -CDC supervisory board chairman

* French government source rules out Dexia nationalisation

* CDC is Dexia's single biggest stakeholder (Adds additional background, details throughout.)

By Emile Picy

PARIS, Jan 6 The French business of rescued Franco-Belgian lender Dexia could be a candidate to be nationalised as an initial rescue deal threatens to unravel, the chairman of the supervisory board of French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) said.

Michel Bouvard also told Reuters on Friday that the economic conditions under which CDC, which already controls 17.6 percent of Dexia, had planned to buy a big chunk of its municipal finance unit, Dexma, were no longer valid.

"There are discussions underway," Bouvard said in an interview. "We must see what the best solution is today to simultaneously recover the assets and to limit the losses and assure the financing of local municipalities."

Dexia was bailed out by Belgium, France and Luxembourg in October, with Belgium nationalising Dexia's Belgian banking business.

Since then, the group has been in talks with CDC and La Banque Postale, France's post office bank, about taking stakes in its French financing arm, Dexia municipal finance.

The lender has put other units like its asset management division and fast growing Turkish operation DenizBank up for sale, making Dexia Municipal Agency (Dexma), which lends to hundreds of states and cities, a key remaining part of the bank.

Dexma provides financing for loans issued by Dexia Credit Local, another unit of the troubled bank.

Bouvard's refusal to rule out a nationalisation ran counter to a government source's earlier denial of a report in financial daily Les Echos that France was considering such a move.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin declined to answer journalists who asked him about the report on the sidelines of a conference in Paris.

Bouvard, who is also a member of the French parliament, blamed in particular "current financing conditions" and "liquidity needs" for the reopening of talks on the group's fate.

"Everything is on the table, this solution (a nationalisation) is among a series of possible measures," he said.

Under the rescue plan agreed in October, CDC agreed to take over 65 percent of Dexma -- alongside Banque Postale, a debt portfolio totalling about 70 billion euros.

That exposed CDC, which in recent months has boosted its role in the French economy by injecting funds into troubled insurer Groupama and by widening its role in interbanc lending, to further potential losses after already taking a loss on its Dexia equity stake as the bank's shares tumbled.

Dexia shares are down nearly 90 percent over the past year.

Some observers viewed the debate over the rescue plan as part of a tug-of-war between CDC's reluctance to overextend its balance sheet and the French government's wish to avoid new commitments itself as it battles to maintain its "triple-A" rating. (Additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou, Jean-Baptiste Vey and Matthias Blamont; Writing by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan and David Cowell)