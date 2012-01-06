PARIS Jan 6 A nationalisation of Dexia is among the solutions that may now be considered, said the chairman of the supervisory board of French state bank Caisse des Depots, one of the Franco-Belgian lender's top stakeholders.

Michel Bouvard also told Reuters that the economic conditions under which CDC had planned to buy a big chunk of its municipal finance unit, Dexma, were no longer valid.

"There are discussions underway," Bouvard said in an interview. "We must see what the best solution is today to simultaneously recover the assets and to limit the losses and assure the financing of local municipalities." (Reporting by Emile Picy; Editing by James Regan)