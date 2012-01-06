PARIS Jan 6 A nationalisation of Dexia
is among the solutions that may now be considered,
said the chairman of the supervisory board of French state bank
Caisse des Depots, one of the Franco-Belgian lender's top
stakeholders.
Michel Bouvard also told Reuters that the economic
conditions under which CDC had planned to buy a big chunk of its
municipal finance unit, Dexma, were no longer valid.
"There are discussions underway," Bouvard said in an
interview. "We must see what the best solution is today to
simultaneously recover the assets and to limit the losses and
assure the financing of local municipalities."
(Reporting by Emile Picy; Editing by James Regan)