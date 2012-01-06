PARIS Jan 6 A nationalisation of troubled Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia is inconceivable, a French government source said on Friday, responding to a newspaper report that France was considering such a move.

Asked if the scenario cited by Les Echos was conceivable, the source said: "No, not at all."

A source close to the French finance minister reached late on Thursday had been unaware of any nationalisation plans.

Les Echos reported that the French government was considering nationalising what remains of Dexia, namely Dexia Credit Local, which finances French municipalities, and refinancing vehicle Dexia Municipal Agency. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by James Regan)