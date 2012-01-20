BRUSSELS Jan 20 Brussels prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into possible share price manipulation by financial group Dexia SA before its bailout in October.

The move follows a complaint from Dolor, a consumer organisation that has launched class actions in the past. It has said Dexia's management and board were misleadingly bullish in their assessment of the company's health in June and July, when, Dolor argues, they were aware of problems.

Hendrik Boonen, director of Dolor, said in a telephone call with Reuters: "We believe the board and the management misled shareholders, spreading information that manipulated the shares."

Dexia declined to comment.

Belgian prosecutors said their investigation was only at a relatively early stage and that they had not yet decided whether to pass the case to an investigating judge, rebutting Belgian media reports that they had chosen not to do so.

Belgian media reported that the prosecutors had opted for a more fast-track approach of handling the case themselves -- such as in recent action against Citibank Belgium related to their sale of Lehman Brothers products.

"The shareholders do not want to wait 10 years to get answers," Boonen said, adding his group was already representing 500 shareholders.

Dexia was rescued by France, Belgium and Luxembourg last October, its second rescue in three years, receiving guarantees for its funding and accepting that Belgium would nationalise its operations there. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by David Holmes)