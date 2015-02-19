BRUSSELS Feb 19 State-owned Franco-Belgian
financial group Dexia on Thursday said its net loss
shrank in 2014 as it managed to reduce its funding costs.
The group, which was once the largest lender to
municipalities worldwide but had to be bailed out in 2011, said
its net loss, adjusted for one off items and accounting
volatility, was 248 million euros ($283.2 million) in 2014.
This was an improvement from the 669 million euros loss in
2013 and better than the company's guidance of about 440 million
euros.
While Dexia's results do not matter to investors, the state
finances of France and Belgium are heavily exposed to the group,
as they guarantee its borrowings of about 75 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)