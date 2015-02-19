(Adds details from statement, background)
BRUSSELS Feb 19 State-owned Franco-Belgian
financial group Dexia said on Thursday its net loss
shrank in 2014 as it reduced its funding costs.
The group, which was once the largest lender to
municipalities worldwide but had to be bailed out in 2011, said
its net loss, adjusted for one off items and accounting
volatility, was 248 million euros ($283.2 million) in 2014.
This was an improvement from the 669 million euros loss in
2013 and better than the company's guidance of about 440 million
euros.
In the fourth quarter, the group lost 28 million euros, on a
recurring basis, an improvement from the 42 million euros in the
third quarter and 160 million wuros in the fourth quarter of
last year.
Without adjustments for accounting and one-off items, the
bank made a loss of 606 million euros in 2014, also smaller than
the 1.08 billion euros lost last year.
The group's business model of making long-term loans
financed by short-term funds came undone in the 2007-2008 credit
crunch, making it necessary for France, Belgium and Luxembourg
to step in and bail out the company, effectively nationalising
it in 2011.
Dexia has since been stripped of all its active units and
remains a holding of bonds and loans until they expire.
While Dexia's results do not matter to investors, the state
finances of France and Belgium are heavily exposed to the group,
as they guarantee its borrowings of about 75 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
