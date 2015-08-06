BRUSSELS Aug 6 Nationalised Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia said on Thursday its underlying net loss was 292 million euros ($318.86 million) in the first half of 2015 because of a provision for its exposure to Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution.

Dexia, 94 percent owned by the Belgian and French states, said it had decided to provision about half of its exposure to Heta but had also launched a lawsuit to claim repayment of what it was owed.

Dexia had said previously it expected to further cut its underlying net loss, which was 248 million euros in 2014 and 669 million euros in 2013.

The group, once the world's largest municipal lender, is no more than a penny stock investment, but its results matter because France, Belgium and, to a lesser extent, Luxembourg are guaranteeing its borrowings of about 75 billion euros.

Without adjusting for non-recurring items, the group made a rare net profit of 4 million euros in the first half.

Dexia said it had further decreased its balance sheet by 6 billion euros, standing at 241 billion euros at the end of June. ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)